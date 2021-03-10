Russia will slow access to Twitter because the platform failed to remove content related to teenage suicide attempts and pornography. Photo: Reuters
Russia slows access to Twitter over failure to remove banned content
- Russia’s internet watchdog said access could be blocked altogether if Twitter does not remove content related to teen suicide attempts and pornography
- Legislators in parliament said Facebook could be restricted next
Topic | Russia
Russia will slow access to Twitter because the platform failed to remove content related to teenage suicide attempts and pornography. Photo: Reuters