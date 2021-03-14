Emergency employees work at the site of a crashed Soviet-built An-26 two-engine turboprop at Almaty airport in Kazakhstan on Saturday. Photo: AP Emergency employees work at the site of a crashed Soviet-built An-26 two-engine turboprop at Almaty airport in Kazakhstan on Saturday. Photo: AP
Emergency employees work at the site of a crashed Soviet-built An-26 two-engine turboprop at Almaty airport in Kazakhstan on Saturday. Photo: AP
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Four killed and two injured in Kazakhstan military plane crash

  • City authorities said the survivors were in intensive care and their condition was ‘extremely’ serious
  • Almaty Airport said in a statement that ‘the plane crashed at the end of the runway’ without offering an explanation for the accident

Topic |   Plane crashes and aviation accidents
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:22am, 14 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Emergency employees work at the site of a crashed Soviet-built An-26 two-engine turboprop at Almaty airport in Kazakhstan on Saturday. Photo: AP Emergency employees work at the site of a crashed Soviet-built An-26 two-engine turboprop at Almaty airport in Kazakhstan on Saturday. Photo: AP
Emergency employees work at the site of a crashed Soviet-built An-26 two-engine turboprop at Almaty airport in Kazakhstan on Saturday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE