Emergency employees work at the site of a crashed Soviet-built An-26 two-engine turboprop at Almaty airport in Kazakhstan on Saturday. Photo: AP
Four killed and two injured in Kazakhstan military plane crash
- City authorities said the survivors were in intensive care and their condition was ‘extremely’ serious
- Almaty Airport said in a statement that ‘the plane crashed at the end of the runway’ without offering an explanation for the accident
Emergency employees work at the site of a crashed Soviet-built An-26 two-engine turboprop at Almaty airport in Kazakhstan on Saturday. Photo: AP