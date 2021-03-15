A replica of the Razor Crest gunship from the Mandalorian Disney+ TV series, built by science fiction fans in Yakutsk, Russia. Photo: Reuters A replica of the Razor Crest gunship from the Mandalorian Disney+ TV series, built by science fiction fans in Yakutsk, Russia. Photo: Reuters
Star Wars
Star Wars fans build replica Mandalorian spaceship in Siberia

  • The sci-fi vessel, which stands four metres (13 feet) tall, has been made from fibreboard, metal and plastic foam
  • The makers sought to meticulously recreate the spacecraft’s interior and the vessel even has a lowering ramp and a seat for Baby Yoda

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:43am, 15 Mar, 2021

