A replica of the Razor Crest gunship from the Mandalorian Disney+ TV series, built by science fiction fans in Yakutsk, Russia. Photo: Reuters
Star Wars fans build replica Mandalorian spaceship in Siberia
- The sci-fi vessel, which stands four metres (13 feet) tall, has been made from fibreboard, metal and plastic foam
- The makers sought to meticulously recreate the spacecraft’s interior and the vessel even has a lowering ramp and a seat for Baby Yoda
Topic | Star Wars
