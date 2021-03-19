Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the concert marking the seventh anniversary of the annexation of Crimea in Moscow on Thursday. Photo: Sputnik via EPA-EFE
Vladimir Putin mocks Joe Biden over ‘killer’ comment: ‘Takes one to know one’
- Russian leader invites US president to hold live online discussion as ties with Washington reach new low
- Biden does not regret saying Putin would ‘pay a price’ for interfering in the 2020 US election, according to White House
Topic | Vladimir Putin
