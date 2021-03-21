The International Space Station photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft. Photo: Nasa / Roskosmos / AFP
Russian rocket launch of 38 satellites delayed following technical problems
- One of the satellites awaiting lift-off is a Japanese device named Elsa-d that is supposed to collect trash, such as decommissioned satellites
- Many of the satellites, including ones from Saudi Arabia and South Korea, are sending back data about Earth
Topic | Space
The International Space Station photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft. Photo: Nasa / Roskosmos / AFP