14 things you may not know about Vladimir Putin

1. Who is Vladimir Putin? Vladimir Putin: biography, KGB, family, wealth, power in Russia. Learn more 2. What happened to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny? Putin critic Alexei Navalny says he is being held in a 'concentration camp'. Learn more 3. What did Trump and Putin talk about in private? What was said between the two leaders is a great mystery. Learn more 4. What are Gorbachev's views on nuclear disarmament? The former Soviet leader said Biden and Putin should meet and discuss arms restrictions. Learn more 5. What did Vladimir Putin say at Davos? Vladimir Putin warned of global tensions similar to 1930s that sparked World War II. Learn more 6. How strong are China-Russia ties? China President Xi Jinping says China-Russia relationship will endure any attempt to suppress and divide. Learn more 7. What are Putin's hopes for Russia-US relations under Biden? The Russian president said the two countries’ relations had become ‘hostage’ to US domestic politics. Learn more 8. Did Russia create the ‘world’s first’ coronavirus vaccine? Vladimir Putin said Russia's approval of its 'Sputnik V' was first in the world. Learn more 9. Will Vladimir Putin be Russia’s ‘leader for life’? Russians grant Vladimir Putin right to extend rule until 2036 in landslide vote. Learn more 10. Why does Putin have an unusual walking style? Vladimir Putin walks with a reduced swing in his right arm, which he may have acquired through KGB weapons training. Learn more 11. What was Putin like as a KGB spy? Vladimir Putin was a "conscientious and disciplined" spy, declassified KGB documents say. Learn more 12. How many were arrested in Russia's early 2021 crackdown? An estimated 10,000 were arrested nationwide over two weekend rallies in early 2021. Learn more 13. Why are Putin calendars so popular in Japan? Young women have driven demand, though why the Russian leader is so appealing remains somewhat a mystery. Learn more 14. Does Vladimir Putin have grandchildren? In 2017, Putin confirmed for the first time that he had grandchildren and said he wants to keep them out of the spotlight. Learn more