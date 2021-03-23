Russian President Vladimir Putin pictured in the Kremlin earlier this month. Photo: Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Russia’s Putin spurns cameras to receive mystery Covid-19 vaccine in private
- The 68-year-old Russian leader, who has never been media shy during his two decades in power, was initially reluctant to get his shot – mirroring the approach of many Russians, who remain wary of the Sputnik V inoculation
- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin would get the injection later on Tuesday, but declined to say which of the three approved Russian shots would be used
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Russian President Vladimir Putin pictured in the Kremlin earlier this month. Photo: Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images/TNS