Russian President Vladimir Putin pictured in the Kremlin earlier this month. Photo: Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images/TNS Russian President Vladimir Putin pictured in the Kremlin earlier this month. Photo: Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Russian President Vladimir Putin pictured in the Kremlin earlier this month. Photo: Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images/TNS
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia’s Putin spurns cameras to receive mystery Covid-19 vaccine in private

  • The 68-year-old Russian leader, who has never been media shy during his two decades in power, was initially reluctant to get his shot – mirroring the approach of many Russians, who remain wary of the Sputnik V inoculation
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin would get the injection later on Tuesday, but declined to say which of the three approved Russian shots would be used

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:42pm, 23 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin pictured in the Kremlin earlier this month. Photo: Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images/TNS Russian President Vladimir Putin pictured in the Kremlin earlier this month. Photo: Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Russian President Vladimir Putin pictured in the Kremlin earlier this month. Photo: Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE