Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands behind a glass partition in Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow in February. Photo: AP
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny goes on hunger strike over lack of medical care
- The Russian opposition figure says he has acute pain in his back and legs, and requests for a doctor of his choice to examine him have been ignored
- Medical professionals warn that lack of proper care could ‘lead to severe consequences, including an irreversible, full or partial loss of lower limb functions’
