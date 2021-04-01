Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands behind a glass partition in Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow in February. Photo: AP Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands behind a glass partition in Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow in February. Photo: AP
Russia
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny goes on hunger strike over lack of medical care

  • The Russian opposition figure says he has acute pain in his back and legs, and requests for a doctor of his choice to examine him have been ignored
  • Medical professionals warn that lack of proper care could ‘lead to severe consequences, including an irreversible, full or partial loss of lower limb functions’

Topic |   Russia
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:59am, 1 Apr, 2021

