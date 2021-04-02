Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivers a speech in Moscow in September 2019. Photo: Reuters
Putin critic Alexei Navalny loses weight, blames harsh prison
- The Russian opposition figure is said to have lost 8kg (18lbs) after he was jailed last month
- Navalny said he was going on hunger strike on Wednesday to protest against poor medical care for his back and leg pain
Topic | Vladimir Putin
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivers a speech in Moscow in September 2019. Photo: Reuters