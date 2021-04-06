Russian President Vladimir Putin at an event in Moscow in March via video link. Photo: Sputnik/Kremlin via Reuters
Russia’s Vladimir Putin signs law allowing him to stay in power until 2036
- The legislation will reset presidential term limits, allowing the 68-year-old leader to run in elections again after his term expires in 2024
- Critics say the move would allow Putin, who has already been in power for over two decades, to become ‘president for life’
