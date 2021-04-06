Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny walks to take his seat in a Pobeda airlines plane heading to Moscow before take-off from Berlin in January. Photo: TNS Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny walks to take his seat in a Pobeda airlines plane heading to Moscow before take-off from Berlin in January. Photo: TNS
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny walks to take his seat in a Pobeda airlines plane heading to Moscow before take-off from Berlin in January. Photo: TNS
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Alexei Navalny tested for coronavirus and moved to sick ward, report says

  • The Russian opposition figure says he has a high temperature and a cough, and that there has been a tuberculosis outbreak in his ward
  • Navalny earlier began a hunger strike over poor medical care for his back and leg pain

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:58am, 6 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny walks to take his seat in a Pobeda airlines plane heading to Moscow before take-off from Berlin in January. Photo: TNS Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny walks to take his seat in a Pobeda airlines plane heading to Moscow before take-off from Berlin in January. Photo: TNS
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny walks to take his seat in a Pobeda airlines plane heading to Moscow before take-off from Berlin in January. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE