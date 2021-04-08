An Instagram post published on March 15, 2021, shows an undated photo of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny with a shaved head. Photo: Reuters
Ailing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny ‘taunted with fried chicken’ as he refuses food in prison
- Alexei Navalny, a prominent opponent of Vladimir Putin, announced a hunger strike last week
- Prison authorities accused of frying chicken, putting confectionery in his pocket to taunt him
Topic | Vladimir Putin
