Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Photo: Navalny team YouTube page / AFP
Russian prison officials threaten to force-feed jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny
- The anti-corruption campaigner, who survived a poisoning with nerve agent Novichok last year, began refusing food in protest at what he said was a lack of proper medical treatment
- Navalny was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison on old embezzlement charges in February
