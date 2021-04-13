Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Photo: Navalny team YouTube page / AFP Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Photo: Navalny team YouTube page / AFP
Russian prison officials threaten to force-feed jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny

  • The anti-corruption campaigner, who survived a poisoning with nerve agent Novichok last year, began refusing food in protest at what he said was a lack of proper medical treatment
  • Navalny was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison on old embezzlement charges in February

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:51am, 13 Apr, 2021

