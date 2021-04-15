Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a visit to the site of Yuri Gagarin’s landing after the first human spaceflight near the Engels district of Russia’s Saratov region on Monday. Photo: Sputnik via AP
Joe Biden’s summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Vladimir Putin
- Russian officials are taking the move as a sign that Washington had blinked first in the showdown over Ukraine
- Biden and Germany’s Merkel agreed in a phone call to urge Russia to reduce the number of troops on the Ukraine border to lower tensions with the West
