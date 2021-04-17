The Russian Navy’s Ropucha-class landing ship Kondopoga passes through the Bosphorus on its way to the Black Sea on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Russia sends more warships to Black Sea as Ukraine tensions simmer
- The reinforcement coincides with a huge build-up of Russian troops near eastern Ukraine
- Moscow has also temporarily restricted the movement of foreign warships near Crimea, which it annexed from Kiev in 2014
Topic | Russia
The Russian Navy’s Ropucha-class landing ship Kondopoga passes through the Bosphorus on its way to the Black Sea on Saturday. Photo: Reuters