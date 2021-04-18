Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands near law enforcement agents in a business centre that houses the office of his Anti-Corruption Foundation in Moscow in December 2019. Photo: AFP Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands near law enforcement agents in a business centre that houses the office of his Anti-Corruption Foundation in Moscow in December 2019. Photo: AFP
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands near law enforcement agents in a business centre that houses the office of his Anti-Corruption Foundation in Moscow in December 2019. Photo: AFP
Vladimir Putin
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny could ‘die any minute’, doctors warn

  • The opposition figure is at risk of cardiac arrest as his health rapidly worsens, doctors say as they request access from prison officials
  • International celebrities, including Jude Law, Vanessa Redgrave and Benedict Cumberbatch, call on Putin to ensure Navalny receives immediate treatment

Topic |   Vladimir Putin
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:05am, 18 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands near law enforcement agents in a business centre that houses the office of his Anti-Corruption Foundation in Moscow in December 2019. Photo: AFP Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands near law enforcement agents in a business centre that houses the office of his Anti-Corruption Foundation in Moscow in December 2019. Photo: AFP
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands near law enforcement agents in a business centre that houses the office of his Anti-Corruption Foundation in Moscow in December 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE