Riot police guard the area as protesters gather in front of the Russian Embassy in Prague, Czech Republic, on Sunday. Photo: AP
Russia vows retaliation after Czech Republic expels 18 diplomats over 2014 ammunition depot blast

  • Moscow has denied that it was behind the blast, saying the ‘hostile move’ is part of a continuation of anti-Russian actions undertaken by the Czech Republic in recent years
  • Police identified two suspects as the same Russian intelligence officers wanted by Britain for the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury in 2018

Updated: 10:02pm, 18 Apr, 2021

