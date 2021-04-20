Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow in February. Photo: AP Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow in February. Photo: AP
Russia
Russia moves Navalny to prison hospital but he vows to continue hunger strike: lawyer

  • The Russian opposition leader has been on a hunger strike for 20 days and his health has deteriorated, his lawyer said
  • Navalny’s case has further isolated Moscow at a time when the US imposed tougher sanctions and the Czech Republic expelled Russian spies

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:00am, 20 Apr, 2021

