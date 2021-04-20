The cooling towers of the Czech nuclear power plant at Dukovany, near Prague. Photo: Reuters The cooling towers of the Czech nuclear power plant at Dukovany, near Prague. Photo: Reuters
The cooling towers of the Czech nuclear power plant at Dukovany, near Prague. Photo: Reuters
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Czech Republic excludes Rosatom energy company from nuclear tender over dispute with Russia

  • Czech political parties agreed to exclude China earlier this year, but before the row with Russia
  • The row is the biggest between Moscow and Prague since the end of Soviet domination of eastern Europe in 1989

Topic |   Russia
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:29am, 20 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The cooling towers of the Czech nuclear power plant at Dukovany, near Prague. Photo: Reuters The cooling towers of the Czech nuclear power plant at Dukovany, near Prague. Photo: Reuters
The cooling towers of the Czech nuclear power plant at Dukovany, near Prague. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE