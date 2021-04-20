The cooling towers of the Czech nuclear power plant at Dukovany, near Prague. Photo: Reuters
Czech Republic excludes Rosatom energy company from nuclear tender over dispute with Russia
- Czech political parties agreed to exclude China earlier this year, but before the row with Russia
- The row is the biggest between Moscow and Prague since the end of Soviet domination of eastern Europe in 1989
Topic | Russia
The cooling towers of the Czech nuclear power plant at Dukovany, near Prague. Photo: Reuters