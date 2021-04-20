Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in Vienna, Austria earlier this month. Photo: Xinhua
Iran-US nuclear talks: progress made and interim deal possible, Iranian officials say
- US President Joe Biden’s administration has said it is ready to remove ‘all sanctions that are inconsistent’ with the accord
- The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said he saw a willingness to save the 2015 deal, citing progress at the Vienna talks
