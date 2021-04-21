US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan speaks to the press outside the Moscow City Court in June 2020. Photo: AFP US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan speaks to the press outside the Moscow City Court in June 2020. Photo: AFP
US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan speaks to the press outside the Moscow City Court in June 2020. Photo: AFP
Russia
US ambassador to Russia heads home amid mounting tensions with Moscow

  • The Kremlin emphasised that it couldn’t order envoy John Sullivan to leave for consultations and could only ‘recommend’ he do so
  • The two superpowers recently traded sanctions as ties hit rock bottom over election meddling, the SolarWinds hack and other issues

Associated Press
Updated: 6:24am, 21 Apr, 2021

