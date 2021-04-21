Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow. Photo: Reuters Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
Vladimir Putin
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russian President Vladimir Putin warns West against interference as police detain Navalny’s supporters

  • ‘I hope that no one will think of crossing the red line in relation to Russia. And where it will be – we will determine that ourselves,’ Putin said during annual address
  • Putin began his speech by hailing the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, describing Russia’s development of three vaccines as a ‘real breakthrough’

Topic |   Vladimir Putin
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:52pm, 21 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow. Photo: Reuters Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE