Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin warns West against interference as police detain Navalny’s supporters
- ‘I hope that no one will think of crossing the red line in relation to Russia. And where it will be – we will determine that ourselves,’ Putin said during annual address
- Putin began his speech by hailing the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, describing Russia’s development of three vaccines as a ‘real breakthrough’
