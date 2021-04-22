The International Space Station (ISS) was photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft after undocking in October 2018. Photo: Roscosmos via Reuters
Russia plans to launch own space station after quitting ISS
- The country’s space agency chief says it is aiming for a 2030 launch, and can begin construction once Putin gives the go-ahead
- The project would mark the end of over 20 years of close cooperation with the US aboard the ageing International Space Station
Topic | Russia
