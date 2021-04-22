A supporter waves the Russian flag and shouts slogans during a rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in the centre of Moscow near Red Square on Wednesday. Photo: AP A supporter waves the Russian flag and shouts slogans during a rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in the centre of Moscow near Red Square on Wednesday. Photo: AP
A supporter waves the Russian flag and shouts slogans during a rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in the centre of Moscow near Red Square on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Nearly 1,500 reported arrested at Alexei Navalny rallies in Russia

  • The imprisoned opposition leader’s health is reportedly in severe decline after three weeks on hunger strike
  • Navalny’s team had called for nationwide protests the same day that Putin gave his annual state-of-the-nation address

Topic |   Russia
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:05am, 22 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A supporter waves the Russian flag and shouts slogans during a rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in the centre of Moscow near Red Square on Wednesday. Photo: AP A supporter waves the Russian flag and shouts slogans during a rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in the centre of Moscow near Red Square on Wednesday. Photo: AP
A supporter waves the Russian flag and shouts slogans during a rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in the centre of Moscow near Red Square on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE