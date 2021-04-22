A supporter waves the Russian flag and shouts slogans during a rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in the centre of Moscow near Red Square on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Nearly 1,500 reported arrested at Alexei Navalny rallies in Russia
- The imprisoned opposition leader’s health is reportedly in severe decline after three weeks on hunger strike
- Navalny’s team had called for nationwide protests the same day that Putin gave his annual state-of-the-nation address
Topic | Russia
A supporter waves the Russian flag and shouts slogans during a rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in the centre of Moscow near Red Square on Wednesday. Photo: AP