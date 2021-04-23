Russian forces execute a landing drill during an exercise in the Crimea on Thursday. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry via AFP
Russia orders troop pullback, but keeps weapons near Ukraine
- The move is expected to ease tensions with the West over Russia’s massive military build-up in the area
- Putin says Ukraine’s Zelensky is welcome to come to Moscow if he wants to discuss normalising ties
Topic | Russia
