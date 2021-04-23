Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivers a speech during a rally in Moscow. Photo: Reuters Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivers a speech during a rally in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
Vladimir Putin
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny plans to end three-week hunger strike

  • Navalny began his strike after demanding to see an independent doctor for pain in his back and numbness in his arms and legs
  • He was arrested when he returned to Russia in January after months recovering in Germany from a Novichok poisoning he blames on the Kremlin

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:36pm, 23 Apr, 2021

