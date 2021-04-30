Afghan security forces inspect the scene of a bomb blast that targeted an army vehicle in Jalalabad, Afghanistan on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hundreds die in Afghanistan amid surge in Taliban attacks as US pull-out begins
- The group carried out at least six suicide bombings and several targeted killings and planted 65 roadside bombs in last 15 days
- The White House said on Thursday that American troops had started withdrawing from Afghanistan
Topic | Afghanistan
