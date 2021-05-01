Danik Vesnenok and Danila Utenkov fight during the “Top Dog” bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, on April 16. Photo: Reuters Danik Vesnenok and Danila Utenkov fight during the “Top Dog” bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, on April 16. Photo: Reuters
Danik Vesnenok and Danila Utenkov fight during the “Top Dog” bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, on April 16. Photo: Reuters
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Coronavirus: bare-knuckle fight nights take off online in Russia during pandemic

  • Millions are tuning into ‘Top Dog’ tournament bouts held in a Moscow sports arena
  • Organisers say the fights are so popular because of pent-up aggression resulting from Covid-19 restrictions and frustrations over the economy

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Updated: 2:42am, 1 May, 2021

