Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a meeting at the Tauride Palace in St Petersburg on Tuesday. Photo: Kremlin/Sputnik via EPA-EFE Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a meeting at the Tauride Palace in St Petersburg on Tuesday. Photo: Kremlin/Sputnik via EPA-EFE
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a meeting at the Tauride Palace in St Petersburg on Tuesday. Photo: Kremlin/Sputnik via EPA-EFE
TikTok
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Vladimir Putin finds ally in China’s TikTok in crackdown on critics

  • The Kremlin approached Chinese authorities about anti-government content on the popular short video app earlier this year, according to an official
  • Russian officials have praised TikTok for being more willing than some other companies to remove content

Topic |   TikTok
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 4:20am, 1 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a meeting at the Tauride Palace in St Petersburg on Tuesday. Photo: Kremlin/Sputnik via EPA-EFE Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a meeting at the Tauride Palace in St Petersburg on Tuesday. Photo: Kremlin/Sputnik via EPA-EFE
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a meeting at the Tauride Palace in St Petersburg on Tuesday. Photo: Kremlin/Sputnik via EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE