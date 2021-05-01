Men from the village of Kyzyl-Bel keep watch on a road in Kyrgyzstan’s Batken region. Photo: AFP
Kyrgyz, Tajik leaders step in to save ceasefire after border clashes leave 33 dead
- The talks between Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon came after the worst border clashes between the ex-Soviet countries killed dozens
- Kyrgyzstan’s national security committee said that Tajikistan was breaking the truce by bringing its forces closer to the frontier
Topic | War and conflict
