Men from the village of Kyzyl-Bel keep watch on a road in Kyrgyzstan’s Batken region. Photo: AFP Men from the village of Kyzyl-Bel keep watch on a road in Kyrgyzstan’s Batken region. Photo: AFP
Men from the village of Kyzyl-Bel keep watch on a road in Kyrgyzstan’s Batken region. Photo: AFP
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Kyrgyz, Tajik leaders step in to save ceasefire after border clashes leave 33 dead

  • The talks between Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon came after the worst border clashes between the ex-Soviet countries killed dozens
  • Kyrgyzstan’s national security committee said that Tajikistan was breaking the truce by bringing its forces closer to the frontier

Topic |   War and conflict
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:06pm, 1 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Men from the village of Kyzyl-Bel keep watch on a road in Kyrgyzstan’s Batken region. Photo: AFP Men from the village of Kyzyl-Bel keep watch on a road in Kyrgyzstan’s Batken region. Photo: AFP
Men from the village of Kyzyl-Bel keep watch on a road in Kyrgyzstan’s Batken region. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE