Afghan people hold posters calling for peace during a protest on Sunday in Herat to condemn violence, which has surged in Afghanistan since a missed May 1 deadline for US troops to withdraw. Photo: EPA
Taliban launches huge offensive after US’ Trump-era Afghanistan withdrawal deadline missed
- Afghan security forces launched air strikes and deployed elite commando forces to fight off the offensive in Helmand
- Although the United States did not meet the May 1 withdrawal deadline agreed last year, its troop pull-out has begun
Topic | Afghanistan
Afghan people hold posters calling for peace during a protest on Sunday in Herat to condemn violence, which has surged in Afghanistan since a missed May 1 deadline for US troops to withdraw. Photo: EPA