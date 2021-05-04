Afghan people hold posters calling for peace during a protest on Sunday in Herat to condemn violence, which has surged in Afghanistan since a missed May 1 deadline for US troops to withdraw. Photo: EPA Afghan people hold posters calling for peace during a protest on Sunday in Herat to condemn violence, which has surged in Afghanistan since a missed May 1 deadline for US troops to withdraw. Photo: EPA
Afghan people hold posters calling for peace during a protest on Sunday in Herat to condemn violence, which has surged in Afghanistan since a missed May 1 deadline for US troops to withdraw. Photo: EPA
Afghanistan
Taliban launches huge offensive after US’ Trump-era Afghanistan withdrawal deadline missed

  • Afghan security forces launched air strikes and deployed elite commando forces to fight off the offensive in Helmand
  • Although the United States did not meet the May 1 withdrawal deadline agreed last year, its troop pull-out has begun

Reuters
Reuters in Lashkar Gah

Updated: 9:20pm, 4 May, 2021

