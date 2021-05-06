Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kiev on Thursday. Photo: AFP Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kiev on Thursday. Photo: AFP
US to boost security assistance to Ukraine amid ‘reckless’ Russian actions, Blinken says

  • The US Secretary of State said Russia had left behind significant numbers of troops despite announcing a withdrawal of its forces from close to the border
  • He also urged Ukraine to stick to a path of reforms and fighting corruption and the influence of oligarchs

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:30pm, 6 May, 2021

