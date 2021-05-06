Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kiev on Thursday. Photo: AFP
US to boost security assistance to Ukraine amid ‘reckless’ Russian actions, Blinken says
- The US Secretary of State said Russia had left behind significant numbers of troops despite announcing a withdrawal of its forces from close to the border
- He also urged Ukraine to stick to a path of reforms and fighting corruption and the influence of oligarchs
Topic | Ukraine
