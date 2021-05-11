Russia
Nine dead in high school shooting in Russia

  • Explosions and gunshots heard at school in the central Russian city of Kazan
  • Reports say one attacker was detained, another was killed

Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:34pm, 11 May, 2021

