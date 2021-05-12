Flowers and toys left to commemorate victims of the shooting at School No 175 in Kazan, Russia on Wednesday. Photo: AFP Flowers and toys left to commemorate victims of the shooting at School No 175 in Kazan, Russia on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Russians mark day of mourning after fatal school shooting

  • The gunman was identified as 19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviev who had been expelled from a local college over a poor academic record
  • The shooting left seven students and two adults dead, including a teacher

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:26pm, 12 May, 2021

