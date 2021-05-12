Flowers and toys left to commemorate victims of the shooting at School No 175 in Kazan, Russia on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Russians mark day of mourning after fatal school shooting
- The gunman was identified as 19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviev who had been expelled from a local college over a poor academic record
- The shooting left seven students and two adults dead, including a teacher
Topic | Russia
