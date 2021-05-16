Afghan men collect bloodstained prayer mats at the scene of an attack that targeted a mosque on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE Afghan men collect bloodstained prayer mats at the scene of an attack that targeted a mosque on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Afghanistan
Twelve killed in Afghanistan explosion at Kabul mosque during Friday prayers

  • Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on Saturday through its Nasheer news agency on Telegram
  • Kabul police said the mosque’s Imam was among the 12 dead and at least 15 people were wounded in the blast

Updated: 5:04am, 16 May, 2021

