Russia registered the world’s first coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in August 2020. File photo: Reuters
‘I don’t really trust it’: Russians reject Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine despite Putin’s pleas
- The president urged Russians to cast their doubts aside and get jabbed, saying the country’s shots were ‘the most reliable and safest’ in the world
- Much of the mistrust stems from people’s belief that the development of the vaccine was rushed to boost the Kremlin’s foreign policy credentials
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Russia registered the world’s first coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in August 2020. File photo: Reuters