Armenian acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (centre) and Armenian Army Major General Arayik Harutyunyan visit Kot village, where Armenian soldiers were planting a minefield near the border with Azerbaijan on Thursday. Photo: PAN Photo via AP
Azerbaijan captures six Armenian soldiers as border dispute simmers
- The servicemen are accused of trying to cross into Azeri territory, but Armenia’s defence ministry said they were doing engineering work in the border area
- Armenia earlier this month accused Azerbaijan of sending troops across the border, highlighting the fragility of the ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Topic | War and conflict
