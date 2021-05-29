Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) listens to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Friday. Photo: AP Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) listens to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Friday. Photo: AP
Putin offers Belarus’ Lukashenko support against West over journalist’s arrest

  • Roman Protasevich was taken into custody after his Ryanair flight was forced down by Belarus, and now faces up to 15 years in jail
  • Many European nations have imposed flight bans on Belarusian aviation and the EU is weighing further sanctions

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:23am, 29 May, 2021

