Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) listens to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Friday. Photo: AP
Putin offers Belarus’ Lukashenko support against West over journalist’s arrest
- Roman Protasevich was taken into custody after his Ryanair flight was forced down by Belarus, and now faces up to 15 years in jail
- Many European nations have imposed flight bans on Belarusian aviation and the EU is weighing further sanctions
Topic | Belarus
Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) listens to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Friday. Photo: AP