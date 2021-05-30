An Afghan man is treated at a hospital after a roadside bomb struck a minivan full of university lecturers and students in Kapisa province northern of Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday. Photo: AP
Roadside bomb kills three university teachers and wounds 15 in Afghanistan
- Some of the wounded teachers were in critical condition, said a spokesman for the ministry of higher education
- The government usually blames the Taliban for such attacks but the insurgent group denies involvement
Topic | Afghanistan
An Afghan man is treated at a hospital after a roadside bomb struck a minivan full of university lecturers and students in Kapisa province northern of Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday. Photo: AP