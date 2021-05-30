An Afghan man is treated at a hospital after a roadside bomb struck a minivan full of university lecturers and students in Kapisa province northern of Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday. Photo: AP An Afghan man is treated at a hospital after a roadside bomb struck a minivan full of university lecturers and students in Kapisa province northern of Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday. Photo: AP
An Afghan man is treated at a hospital after a roadside bomb struck a minivan full of university lecturers and students in Kapisa province northern of Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday. Photo: AP
Afghanistan
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Roadside bomb kills three university teachers and wounds 15 in Afghanistan

  • Some of the wounded teachers were in critical condition, said a spokesman for the ministry of higher education
  • The government usually blames the Taliban for such attacks but the insurgent group denies involvement

Topic |   Afghanistan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:41am, 30 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An Afghan man is treated at a hospital after a roadside bomb struck a minivan full of university lecturers and students in Kapisa province northern of Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday. Photo: AP An Afghan man is treated at a hospital after a roadside bomb struck a minivan full of university lecturers and students in Kapisa province northern of Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday. Photo: AP
An Afghan man is treated at a hospital after a roadside bomb struck a minivan full of university lecturers and students in Kapisa province northern of Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE