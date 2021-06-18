A United Nations report in January said there were as many as 500 al-Qaeda fighters in Afghanistan. File photo: AFP
Terror groups could pose threat to US in two years from Afghanistan, Pentagon leaders warn
- Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan has raised concerns that the country could erupt in full-scale civil war
- Withdrawal could also provide al-Qaeda space in which to rebuild and plan new attacks on the United States, Pentagon leaders warn
Topic | Afghanistan
A United Nations report in January said there were as many as 500 al-Qaeda fighters in Afghanistan. File photo: AFP