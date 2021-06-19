Russian police detained a man on suspicion of murdering an American student who went missing on Tuesday. File photo: AP Russian police detained a man on suspicion of murdering an American student who went missing on Tuesday. File photo: AP
Russian police detained a man on suspicion of murdering an American student who went missing on Tuesday. File photo: AP
Body of missing US student found in Russia, suspected killer detained

  • Catherine Serou had gone missing after getting into an unidentified vehicle on Tuesday
  • On the day of her disappearance Serou texted her mother saying: ‘In a car with a stranger. I hope I’m not being abducted.’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:14pm, 19 Jun, 2021

