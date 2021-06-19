Russian police detained a man on suspicion of murdering an American student who went missing on Tuesday. File photo: AP
Body of missing US student found in Russia, suspected killer detained
- Catherine Serou had gone missing after getting into an unidentified vehicle on Tuesday
- On the day of her disappearance Serou texted her mother saying: ‘In a car with a stranger. I hope I’m not being abducted.’
Russian police detained a man on suspicion of murdering an American student who went missing on Tuesday. File photo: AP