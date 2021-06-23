The British Royal Navy’s HMS Defender arrives in Istanbul. Photo: Reuters The British Royal Navy’s HMS Defender arrives in Istanbul. Photo: Reuters
The British Royal Navy’s HMS Defender arrives in Istanbul. Photo: Reuters
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

developing | Russian forces fire warning shots at British destroyer in Black Sea

  • A military ship fired at the HMS Defender and a plane dropped four fragmentation bombs in its path, Russian defence ministry said
  • ‘The destroyer had been warned that weapons would be used if it trespasses the border of the Russian Federation,’ the ministry said

Topic |   Russia
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:52pm, 23 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The British Royal Navy’s HMS Defender arrives in Istanbul. Photo: Reuters The British Royal Navy’s HMS Defender arrives in Istanbul. Photo: Reuters
The British Royal Navy’s HMS Defender arrives in Istanbul. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE