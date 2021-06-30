Russian President Vladimir Putin during his annual live call-in show in Moscow. Photo: AP
Putin says he hopes to eventually name a successor, urges Russians to get vaccinated against Covid-19
- ‘A time will come when, I hope, I can say that such and such a person is worthy in my opinion of leading such a wonderful country,’ he said
- Russian president also claimed the US was last week involved in an incident involving a British destroyer off the coast of Moscow-annexed Crimea
