Russian President Vladimir Putin during his annual live call-in show in Moscow. Photo: AP Russian President Vladimir Putin during his annual live call-in show in Moscow. Photo: AP
Vladimir Putin
Putin says he hopes to eventually name a successor, urges Russians to get vaccinated against Covid-19

  • ‘A time will come when, I hope, I can say that such and such a person is worthy in my opinion of leading such a wonderful country,’ he said
  • Russian president also claimed the US was last week involved in an incident involving a British destroyer off the coast of Moscow-annexed Crimea

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:32pm, 30 Jun, 2021

