Russian President Vladimir Putin during his annual live call-in show in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday. Photo: Sergei Savostyanov, Sputnik, Kremlin via AP
US and Britain are both behind Black Sea ‘provocation’, says Vladimir Putin
- Russia’s president said a US reconnaissance aircraft was operating in sync with a British destroyer last week when the ship sailed through the Black Sea
- The episode was the latest to raise tensions between Russia and the West since Russia‘s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014
Topic | Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin during his annual live call-in show in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday. Photo: Sergei Savostyanov, Sputnik, Kremlin via AP