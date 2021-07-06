An aerial view of the aftermath of a strong explosion in the Caspian Sea off the coast of Azerbaijan’s capital Baku on Monday. Photo: Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations via AP
Azerbaijan blames ‘mud volcano’ for Caspian Sea fire near natural gas field
- According to reports, the state oil and gas company SOCAR said the volcano emitted methane and other flammable gases, causing the fire on Sunday
- The US Geological Survey said mud volcanoes are ‘relatively obscure geologic features found on nearly every continent worldwide’
Topic | Central Asia
