An aerial view of the aftermath of a strong explosion in the Caspian Sea off the coast of Azerbaijan’s capital Baku on Monday. Photo: Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations via AP An aerial view of the aftermath of a strong explosion in the Caspian Sea off the coast of Azerbaijan’s capital Baku on Monday. Photo: Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations via AP
An aerial view of the aftermath of a strong explosion in the Caspian Sea off the coast of Azerbaijan’s capital Baku on Monday. Photo: Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations via AP
Central Asia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Azerbaijan blames ‘mud volcano’ for Caspian Sea fire near natural gas field

  • According to reports, the state oil and gas company SOCAR said the volcano emitted methane and other flammable gases, causing the fire on Sunday
  • The US Geological Survey said mud volcanoes are ‘relatively obscure geologic features found on nearly every continent worldwide’

Topic |   Central Asia
DPA
DPA

Updated: 3:45am, 6 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An aerial view of the aftermath of a strong explosion in the Caspian Sea off the coast of Azerbaijan’s capital Baku on Monday. Photo: Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations via AP An aerial view of the aftermath of a strong explosion in the Caspian Sea off the coast of Azerbaijan’s capital Baku on Monday. Photo: Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations via AP
An aerial view of the aftermath of a strong explosion in the Caspian Sea off the coast of Azerbaijan’s capital Baku on Monday. Photo: Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE