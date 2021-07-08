Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, centre, talks to delegations representing Afghanistan, left, and the Taliban, right, at the Iranian foreign ministry office in Tehran on Wednesday. Photo: Iranian Foreign Ministry Office / EPA-EFE
Iran hosts high-level peace talks between Afghanistan and Taliban as violence escalates
- The previously unannounced meeting comes as the US completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan
- The talks between the warring Afghan sides follow months-old discussions in Qatar that have been stalled by a diplomatic stalemate and escalating violence
