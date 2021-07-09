An Afghan soldier stands guard along a road in Qala-i-Naw, Badghis province. Photo: AFP
Afghan commandos battle Taliban for control of city as residents flee
- Plumes of smoke billowed over Qala-i-Naw, the capital of Badghis province, as fighting raged for a second straight day
- With the US pull-out ‘90 per cent complete’, the insurgents have launched a blistering campaign to capture new territory
Topic | Afghanistan
