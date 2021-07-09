Afghan soldiers keep watch at a checkpoint in the Guzara district of Herat province. Photo: Reuters
Taliban says 85 per cent of Afghanistan’s territory is under its control
- Torghundi, a northern town on the border with Turkmenistan, had also been captured by the insurgents
- A WHO official said health workers were struggling to get medicines into Afghanistan, where at least 18.4 million people require humanitarian help
Topic | Afghanistan
