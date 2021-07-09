Afghan soldiers keep watch at a checkpoint in the Guzara district of Herat province. Photo: Reuters Afghan soldiers keep watch at a checkpoint in the Guzara district of Herat province. Photo: Reuters
Afghanistan
Taliban says 85 per cent of Afghanistan’s territory is under its control

  • Torghundi, a northern town on the border with Turkmenistan, had also been captured by the insurgents
  • A WHO official said health workers were struggling to get medicines into Afghanistan, where at least 18.4 million people require humanitarian help

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:16pm, 9 Jul, 2021

