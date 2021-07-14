Firefighters work to extinguish a forest fire in the region of Yakutia in eastern Siberia, Russia on Tuesday. Photo: Russia's Emergencies Ministry / Reuters
Russian planes dump water on Siberian towns as wildfires cover region with thick smoke
- ‘We’re suffocating, our lungs are being poisoned by acrid smoke,’ reads one of two online petitions by residents addressed to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin
- Putin ordered the defence ministry to assist local authorities, while the army deployed several water-dropping aircraft to douse the flames from the sky
Topic | Russia
