Firefighters work to extinguish a forest fire in the region of Yakutia in eastern Siberia, Russia on Tuesday. Photo: Russia's Emergencies Ministry / Reuters Firefighters work to extinguish a forest fire in the region of Yakutia in eastern Siberia, Russia on Tuesday. Photo: Russia's Emergencies Ministry / Reuters
Russian planes dump water on Siberian towns as wildfires cover region with thick smoke

  • ‘We’re suffocating, our lungs are being poisoned by acrid smoke,’ reads one of two online petitions by residents addressed to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin
  • Putin ordered the defence ministry to assist local authorities, while the army deployed several water-dropping aircraft to douse the flames from the sky

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:17am, 14 Jul, 2021

