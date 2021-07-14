A destroyed humvee belonging Afghan special forces during heavy clashes with the Taliban in Kandahar province, Afghanistan on July 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters A destroyed humvee belonging Afghan special forces during heavy clashes with the Taliban in Kandahar province, Afghanistan on July 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Video of Taliban executing 22 Afghan commandos as they surrendered ignites more criticism of US withdrawal

  • Afghan commandos were apparently massacred by the Taliban while surrendering in June
  • CNN obtained video of the brutal incident, which raises more concerns about Afghanistan’s future

Updated: 11:57am, 14 Jul, 2021

