A destroyed humvee belonging Afghan special forces during heavy clashes with the Taliban in Kandahar province, Afghanistan on July 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Video of Taliban executing 22 Afghan commandos as they surrendered ignites more criticism of US withdrawal
- Afghan commandos were apparently massacred by the Taliban while surrendering in June
- CNN obtained video of the brutal incident, which raises more concerns about Afghanistan’s future
Topic | Afghanistan
